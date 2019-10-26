Saturday, October 26, 2019 - Kenya’s self-declared moral police, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, has launched a scathing attack at Citizen TV over the raunchy 10/10 show.





Mutua, who is the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, says the show is encouraging immorality among the youth.





Taking to Facebook, Mutua revealed that he has been receiving complaints from concerned citizens over the show but there is little he can do because it is aired outside the watershed period.





Mutua alleges that some of the skimpily dressed ladies who grace the show are underage and asked Kenyans to boycott the programme so it can be cancelled for lack of viewership.





Read his post below.





“Every Friday evening I am inundated with complaints about 10/10 filth on Citizen TV by Willis Raburu. Many Kenyans believe that KFCB should ban the program because of the immoral content. I feel them and I wish I had the power under the law to ban the obscenity.





I personally have serious issues with this program and have condemned it in no uncertain terms. But you see, 10/10 comes past 10pm, meaning it's outside the watershed period (5am to 10pm). Our regulatory mandate as per the law is restricted to that period. Past 10pm, no underage children should be watching TV without the guidance of the parent, let alone going to an immoral live TV show at that late hour.





True, 10/10 is the height of immorality. It's scatological filth and exemplifies the breakdown of our moral fabric. The host Willis Raburu has corrupted the airwaves with the "Wabebeee" nonsense that appears to admit underage children, although he says that all those who attend have IDs.





The way he conducts the show makes it look like a discotheque on air. It's a night club brought to your TVwith all immorality and obscenity live on stage. But the truth is that 10/10 comes outside the watershed period and my Board only operates within the mandate given in the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which is to rate and classify content. This one is rated "Not suitable for Children under 18".





The solution therefore is for people to boycott Citizen TV and tell our children not to watch the immorality spewed on air by Willis Raburu.





Do not abrogate your role as a parent or citizen to others. Do your part. Deny Citizen TV audience, particularly the Willis Raburu crap and it will go off air. Even a more fundamental question is whose children are these on such live TV discotheque? If their parents don't care why should I?





This program is part of the rot in society. If pastors can call people dogs in church and record it, our political leaders can utter obscenities against each other and still get re-elected, teachers defile their students and preachers eat their flock, then let's drop the pretence.





There's a problem of lack of moral values in Kenya and it's the main cause of all our challenges. Media and the content it feeds our children on is a major catalyst to the immorality and KFCB is doing all it can to bring sanity, but we need the support of all Kenyans of good will to restore moral values in society.



