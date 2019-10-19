MAGIC SPELLS, WITCHCRAFT SPELLS

Moon is one of the constant influences in almost any of the Wiccan rituals and magic spells. Different phases of the moon represent different emotions and feelings and hence it’s very important that you have a clear idea about the specific phase of moon to conduct your magic. Actually, the various phases of the moon represent various faces of Goddess. The waxing moon is said to be “maiden”, the full moon is known as “mother” while the waning moon is called “crone”.



New moon phase is great for spells pertinent to new beginnings, healing and increased abundance. On the other hand, full moon phase talks about closing projects with success, protection spells and healing rituals. Waning moon would be great for cleansing, cleaning, divination and banishing spells.



One of the most popular moon spells is money spell. To do the spell, you need green candle and sandalwood. You have to cast the spell on a full moon night and you can perform the magic in a group. Write name of all participants on green candle. Anoint it with oil and then start the chant. Next, you will light the candle. As you see the flame burning, focus all your energies into it and pray to bright full moon to bring wealth to your life and erase out all problems. Wait till the candle burns off on its own.



Waxing moon phase is a great time to enhance your magical power and you have a wonderful spell for that. To do the spell, you would just need a waxing moon night, a window, your strong belief in the spell and utter concentration. On a waxing moon night, simply go near your window from where you can have a clear view of the moon. Then, you will chant the spell which is a prayer to the moon, requesting the Maiden to enhance your magical power by 3x.



This is to note here that Waxing Gibbous stage would be awesome for constructive magical works. It’s especially great for “reeling in” stuff on which you have already been working on. Let’s say, you have initiated a project and it’s having difficulties. In such situations, you can take to Waxing Gibbous magic rituals which will help you with an additional boost and make your project more successful. It’s a good phase to renew your will, determination and strength to ensure your endeavors can reach their goals with success.



The waning moon phase would be awesome to banish negative influences from your life. To do the spell, you would need white or black candle, heatproof container, garlic and basil, pen and paper. Cast your magic circle and pray to Gods & Goddesses to banish the negative forces from your life. Consecrate your container and then pray to Lord & Lady to clear off all former negative energies.



This is to mention here that you must not cast any spell 3 nights prior to New Moon which is also dubbed as “Dark of Moon”. It’s because such a phase speaks of unpredictable and uncertain energy and a spell cast during such a phase might lead to unfavorable outcomes.

