Magick Spells and Spell Casting. Magickal Spells for Love and Money





Money Spells with Candles.





You can cast powerful money spells with the help of different candles to attract wealth and attain prosperity in your life.





Before spell casting it is important to choose the colour of the candles that you are using for spell casting.





If you will use a wrong colour candle then the results will vary and you may not get the desired results that you are looking for.





First we will discuss different candle colours that you will use for spell casting.





If you wish that your business should grow, or if you have your forefathers shop or factory or anything that you wish to be more big and to earn lots of money from it then you will use COPPER Coloured Candles.





If you feel that you are always unlucky and you lack good luck, and if anything that you do is a total failure then you will go for BROWN coloured candles





And last but not the least and mostly used candles for money is the GREEN coloured candles.





If you are looking for fame, prosperity, good look, abundance of money and having success and money in any type of work that you will have to go for GREEN coloured candles.





Now if you are not sure and confused as which candle you have to choose then you may go for Green Coloured Candles..





This is a very Simple Candle Money Spell that anyone can do and achieve success and prosperity.

You will have to do the spell casting early in the morning before sunrise.





You will take 2 green candles, On one candle writes your name and on the other candle write these words ZOR MOR LAN ANA.





Once this is done tie these candles with a green thread. Light the candles and chant KANCANA MILE AAN. Chant this word 40 times and concentrate very hard so that your strong energies will be accepted by the universe. You will have to concentrate till the candles melt. After this you will collect the left wax. Take a money plant and put the wax in the money plant and that plant you will have to keep In your house and plant daily. Soon you will see lots of money flowing in your life.





But again before spell casting, always take a spiritual bath with rose water. And see that you release only positive energy into the universe. And if you feel you are negative and not positive then don’t cast the spell. If you will send negative energies in the universe then the spell will back fire and this will be more difficult in your life.





In that case let a professional spell caster do this job for you. Also you can contact me and I will guide you in a better was as what has to be done.





