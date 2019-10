Once this is done tie these candles with a green thread. Light the candles and chant KANCANA MILE AAN. Chant this word 40 times and concentrate very hard so that your strong energies will be accepted by the universe. You will have to concentrate till the candles melt. After this you will collect the left wax. Take a money plant and put the wax in the money plant and that plant you will have to keep In your house and plant daily. Soon you will see lots of money flowing in your life.