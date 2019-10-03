Thursday October 3, 2019 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, on Thursday led a team of businessmen in meeting Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, to deliberate on an order about transporting cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi.





Early this year, the Government issued a memo ordering all importers and exporters to use the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to transport their goods from Mombasa to Nairobi and vice versa.





Joho met Macharia and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) where they discussed the implication of the SGR on cargo handling and businesses in Mombasa.





The leaders agreed that the directive needed to be rescinded with immediate effect.





“Upon the verification exercise of cargo, the importers must be allowed to choose the mode of transport they prefer to transport their cargo," Salim Karama, who is the chairman of Mombasa Business Owners said after the meeting held at Harambee House, Nairobi.



