Monday, October 21, 2019

-Top rated Mombasa based model and video vixen, Trisha Khalid, has invaded social media with photos of her gorgeous body that has been compared with that of American socialite Kim Kardashian.





The well endowed beauty has the curves in the right places and a pretty baby face.



Men have nearly turned into zombies while admiring her sexy body.





If she was a car, we would compare her to a Mercedes Benz E class but if she continues doing regular exercise, she might turn into a Bugatti.



Here are photos of the Coastal beauty parading her assets.