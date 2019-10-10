0 , , , ,
Thursday, October 10, 2019-Controversial Human Rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has come out guns blazing and accused those celebrating former President Moi of photoshopping history.

According to Mwangi, the former President was a thief, a murderer and a dictator.

The fearless activist further said that the two current thieves, Uhuru and Ruto, who have ruined the Kenyan economy,  were mentored by Moi.

“President Moi was a thief, a murderer and a dictator. The two thieves ruining Kenya today, Uhuru and Ruto are Moi political sons.  The son of a snake is a snake. The son of a thief is a thief. Moi wasn’t a good President, stop photoshopping history”, He posted on his twitter account.



