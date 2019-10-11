Friday, October 11, 2019- The wind of student unrests sweeping across institutions of higher learning in Kenya has seen Moi University closed indefinitely.





The closure brings to three the number of public universities in Kenya closed in a month.





Kenyatta University main campus was closed on Wednesday and Masinde Muliro was shut late last month.





According to officials of the Moi University Students Organisation (MUSO) their attempts to reach the varsity administrators were futile hence leaving them with no other option.





The students want more lecturers to be hired and reduction of fees for supplementary exams among other demands.





However, on Friday, the university, in an internal memo, following the unrest ordered them to vacate the university premises with immediate effect.





“All students at Main Campus are, therefore, directed to vacate the hostels and University premises by noon today Friday 11th, October 2019,” the notice signed by DVC Prof. I. N. Kimengi read in part.



