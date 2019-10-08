Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - The lengths some slay queens, who are desperate for attention and cheap publicity, go nowadays are just mindboggling.





You may have seen ladies throw their dignity through the window and flaunt their flesh on social media just for the likes and retweets but this lass has gone overboard.





The sexy and well-endowed lady shared a video of herself preaching while almost naked and netizens-especially Christians are not impressed.





Some have accused her of misusing the Holy Bible just for publicity.





Watch the video below.