Sunday October 13, 2019-

Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has claimed that Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has no leadership qualities to be in charge of a big city like Nairobi.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Saturday, Mwaura accused the county boss of poor leadership, observing that he has been unable to deliver and is instead riding on personal appearance for mileage.





The Senator took issue with Sonko's lifestyle, accusing him of engaging in cheap public relation stunts to remain relevant after failing to deliver his promises to Nairobians.





"Respect doesn't come from appearance but service to the citizen. You want to be seen to have vehicles, money and jewelry. These are people who lack a direction, they can't even believe they are leaders. (Heshima haitokani na vile unajibeba, ni vile unashughulikia Wanjiku. Wewe unataka uonekane eti uko na magari, pesa na bling bling. Hawa ni watu hawana mbele wala nyuma, hata wao wanashangaa hao ni viongozi)," Mwaura said.





Mwaura, who represents disabled people in the Senate, wondered why the governor has even been sending his teams to help people outside the city yet he has not addressed the problems being faced by his own constituents.





"What are you doing when you leave your own disabled people here and head to Busia to offer help there? (Wakati unatoka hapa unaenda Busia eti kusaidia watu na unawacha walemavu hapa Nairobi unafanya nini?)," Mwaura asked.



