Tuesday October 22, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has announced that he will start attacking Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday.





Over the last one week, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, has been attacking NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta revealing even their bedroom affairs and their sexual prowess.





On Tuesday, Miguna announced that he will be feeding Kenyans with more controversial revelations touching on the second in command.





Although Miguna had kept Ruto’s name away from his mouth during his recent attacks on Uhuru and Odinga, his announcement that he will be exposing the son of Sugoi has kept the public wondering what has come of the lawyer, who had recently developed a soft spot for the DP.





“On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, KRF's REVOLUTIONARY HAMMER drops HAAAAARD on the 3rd despot, William Samoei Ruto. See you on Wednesday. Viva!” Miguna wrote.





In his recent attacks, Miguna made some snide comments against the family of Odinga that drew varied reactions from a section of social media users.





In his wild claims, Miguna claimed that two of Ida Odinga’s children were not sired by the former Premier, listing names of people who he purported to be their “real” fathers.





Miguna also claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not sired by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta but his real father was Henry Njee Muturi, who was Mzee’s Personal Aide.



