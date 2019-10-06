Sunday October 6, 2019

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has attacked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after he ordered the dredging exercise at the Indian Ocean stopped.





Speaking in Likoni Channel on Saturday, Raila said dredging should be stopped until the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter who drowned on Sunday are removed.





"I want to give an order here that the dredging works stop immediately so that those who are working here can work without interference," Raila said after confirming he was there as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure.





Now, Miguna who is currently in exile in Canada, poked fun at Raila Odinga’s order saying the former Premier has zero powers to issue such an order.





He said Raila Odinga ussued such useless order to excite his sycophants who still think he has powers.





“Cheap and empty propaganda. @RailaOdinga has zero power to order any public servants to do or stop doing anything. Of course, such desperate propaganda are intended to excite sycophants. But they add no value to public discourse, nor would do they capacitate the inept Kenya Navy,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



