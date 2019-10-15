Tuesday October 15, 2019-

Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna,has revealed the man he is supporting in the upcoming Kibra by election scheduled for November 7 this year.





The by- election is pitting ODM ‘s Imran Okoth and Jubilee Party candidate , Macdonald Mariga and Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader , Raila Odinga.





In a series of tweets on Monday, Miguna argued that ‘playing international football is more challenging compared to doing politics in Kenya.





He said he supports Mariga because he is a renowned footballer who has put Kenya in a world map.





In typical Miguna fashion, the fiery politician has also blasted those who are questioning Mariga’s leadership credentials.





“A lot of Kenyans on Twitter and Facebook are dishonest. When MacDonald Mariga was playing international football he was cheered as a ‘Kenyan hero’ but the moment he expressed interest in the Kibra seat, he suddenly becomes a ‘foreigner’,” Miguna tweeted.





“Playing international football is more challenging than doing politics in Kenya. We must transform the Kenyan society and inject honesty into politics,” Miguna added.



