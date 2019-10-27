Sunday October 27, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has attacked former Presidential candidate, Prof James Ole Kiyiapi, for agreeing with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, over Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Saturday, Raila Odinga, who addressed mourners during a burial in Kilifi county told off politicians opposing the BBI report saying they were unrealistic for rejecting a document whose contents are yet to be made public.





"Surprisingly, there are some leaders who have started to oppose the BBI but do not know what they are opposing because the report has not yet been submitted. I urge Kenyans to stay calm until the report is ready," Raila said.





Reacting to the remarks, Kiyiapi said he was in agreement with Raila and asked politicians to stop misleading Kenyans by spreading rumours about the BBI.





"I strongly support sentiments by Raila Odinga on BBI. The political class should not lash out at process based on rumours and rumours of rumours. The report will be out soon, and all of us will have a chance to debate it and even take positions. Before then, hold your horses!" Kiyiapi said.





However, Kiyiapi's remarks did not augur well with lawyer Miguna Miguna who accused the former presidential candidate of being naive for backing Raila, who he alleged was aware of contents of the BBI report.





"Why has Raila Odinga been roaming around funerals campaigning for something that has not been published? Professor: Stop being naive. The contents of the BBI... are in the recently published book by Peter Anyang' Nyong'o. Kenyans are not that stupid," Miguna stated.



