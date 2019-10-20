Sunday, October 20, 2019

-Self-declared NRM general, Miguna Miguna, claims that Kenya’s founding father, Kamau Ngegi alias Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, is not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s biological father.





According to Miguna, when Mama Ngina became pregnant, Jomo was past 75 years and languishing in jail in Lowdar.





Miguna alleges Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s aide, Harun Muturi Njee, who was nicknamed “Meta Meta”, is the man who impregnated Mama Ngina, thus making him President Uhuru Kenyatta’s biological father.





“ Kamau Ngegi a.k.a Jomo Kenyatta, was past 75 years old and in jail in Lodwar when Ngina Muhoho became pregnant and later gave birth to Uhuru Muigai who bore a striking resemblance to Ngegi's aide Harun Muturi Njee, nicknamed "Meta Meta." Miguna wrote.





Miguna also claims that veteran politician JM Kariuki was abducted and killed by Jomo Kenyatta's body-guards after the former President found out that he was at the Hilton hotel with his wife Mama Ngina.



“On March 2, 1975, JM Kariuki was abducted at the Hilton Hotel in broad daylight by one of Kamau Ngegi's bodyguards. His mutilated body was discovered in Ngong Hills.

JM Kariuki had had the misfortune of being at the Hilton Hotel the morning of March 2, 1975 with Ngina Muhoho a.k.a. Mama Ngina Kenyatta.



Before JM's mutilated body was discovered on Ngong Hills, State House announced on VOK that JM had "gone to Zambia on a business trip."



Like Msando, they had chopped off his manhood. JM had served as Kenyatta's PERSONAL SECRETARY.



Overthrow all the ILLEGITIMATE rulers of Kenya.



# MashujaaDay2019 ” He added.











