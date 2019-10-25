Friday, October 25, 2019 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald KIpkorir, has launched a scathing attack against acting Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Joseph, claiming that he’s just ‘overrated’





Taking to his Twitter, Kipkorir, who is known to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media, stated that Mr. Joseph was credited for doing nothing at the helm of the giant telecoms operator.





“Michael Joseph is the most overrated CEO in Kenya… He can’t even turn around a Kiosk…He was CEO when Safaricom was there at the right time with all heavenly stars aligned in its favour …





“Safaricom was a company whose time had arrived & anyone with the most modest abilities could have successfully run it,” he added.





On the same breath, Kipkorir challenged Mr. Joseph to prove his mettle by turning around the fortunes of the loss making Kenya Airways.





“Let anyone including MJ successfully turn around KQ, Miwani, Portland, KBC et al, then you can earn respect!”





See the tweet below.