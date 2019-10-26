Saturday October 26, 2019

-Acting Safaricom CEO, Michael Joseph, has blasted Kenyans who were questioning the appointment of Peter Ndegwa as Safaricom CEO.





Immediately after Safaricom’s Board announced the appointment of Ndegwa as CEO on Thursday, some Kenyans who had minds of a rat took to social media to castigate Ndegwa because he comes from Kikuyu community.





The tribal bigots argued that Ndegwa could be swayed by Kenyan politicians into playing the tribal card while running Safaricom.





Michael Joseph, however, finds that argument to be neither here nor there.





“Many people talk. It is unfortunate for Kenya that we always look at the tribal affiliation of somebody [hired to lead a multi-national corporation]. [They debate whether] he would be influenced politically or not. I think it is very unfortunate that that is the trademark of Kenyans in general,” said Michael Joseph.





“I think Ndegwa won’t be influenced by Kenya’s politics. I think it was time Safaricom, as a Kenyan company, hired a native as its CEO. It was unfortunate that we did not choose somebody internally at this point. However, we will at some point [in the future],” Michael Joseph added.



