Monday, October 28, 2019 - A man was forced to swim in dirty sewage water that is contaminated with all manner of toxic waste after he was reportedly caught stealing.





According to reports, the man stole expensive designer shoes that belong to one of the soldiers and then sold them cheaply in the streets.





When the soldiers nabbed him, they gave him a form of punishment that he will never forget all his life by forcing him to swim in toxic sewage water.





The poor man had to comply to save his life.





Watch the video.







