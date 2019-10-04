Friday, October 4, 2019 - Doreen Moraa was born with HIV and has lived with the virus for 27 years now.





The sexy and well-endowed lady, who is a proud HIV activist, often takes to social media to encourage those living with the virus to stay positive.





Despite the stigma associated with HIV/AIDs, Doreen has been sharing her experience on social media on living with HIV to create awareness.





According to statistics, over 1.5 million Kenyans are living with HIV.





Check out some of her tweets and photos below.