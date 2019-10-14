Monday, October 14, 2019 - Curvy and sexy Kenyan media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, has lit up social media with her crazy confession about her ex-boyfriends.





The multi-talented lass, who is in her early 40s is yet to settle down despite being engaged three times.





The proposals have not led her to the altar. In fact, one of her engagements that would have led up to a wedding was called off 6 months to the wedding.

Speaking on why she called off some of the engagements, the ‘Hii Ngoma’ singer said:





“The first, I didn’t think he was the right person for me. The 2nd time my dad died and I wasn’t ready to leave Kenya and relocate to Europe. It was 6 months before the wedding. The 3rd time I said no.





“You don’t marry a person you can live with, marry someone you can’t live without. I never want to settle. If you don’t love someone as much as they love you, you can’t marry that one person. You should marry someone you can’t live without.





Well, Sheila has made a crazy confession about her ex-boyfriends revealing that uses her ex’s phone number while signing in to buildings.





She also revealed that she uses her ex’s initials as her suitcase code.





Her confession elicited mixed reactions with some netizens saying that she seems to be obsessed with her ex-lovers and urged her to move on.





See her tweets below.







