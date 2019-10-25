Friday, October 25, 2019-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, had no kind words for a fan who questioned why he has sired a lot of kids.
Babu took to Instagram and posted a video baby-sitting his little daughter and a fan commented on the video saying, “Lakini mbona unazaa zaa kama mbwa, Babu?”
Babu mercilessly fired back at the fan saying,” mbwa ni mamako,”.
This is not the first time that Babu Owino has behaved in a manner that doesn’t be-fit a honourable member of parliament.
Recently, he insulted Deputy President William Ruto like a kid during a political rally drumming up support for Imran Okoth.
He also caused a stir in 2017 after he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta, calling him a dog’s child.
