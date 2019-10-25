Friday, October 25, 2019

-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, had no kind words for a fan who questioned why he has sired a lot of kids.





Babu took to Instagram and posted a video baby-sitting his little daughter and a fan commented on the video saying, “ Lakini mbona unazaa zaa kama mbwa, Babu?”





Babu mercilessly fired back at the fan saying,” mbwa ni mamako,” .













This is not the first time that Babu Owino has behaved in a manner that doesn’t be-fit a honourable member of parliament.





Recently, he insulted Deputy President William Ruto like a kid during a political rally drumming up support for Imran Okoth.





He also caused a stir in 2017 after he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta, calling him a dog’s child.







