Wednesday, October 30, 2019- A dog is not called a man’s best friend for no reason.





This footage shows the moment vicious dogs pounced on a man who tried to break into a house and taught him a lesson he will never forget.





The poor thief had tried to fight off the dogs but he was no match for them.





Once they subdued him, he was tied up and taken away to face the law.





This is a breath-taking video showing man’s best friend doing what they do best; protecting their own.





Watch the video below.



