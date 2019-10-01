Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - John Wambua is mourning the death of his wife, Mariam Kighenda, who died last Sunday after the car she was driving plunged into the Indian Ocean, several minutes after boarding the ferry.





Wambua spoke to his wife when she boarded the ferry but minutes later, he saw news of the tragic accident circulating on social media.





When he called his wife to check whether she was okay, her phone was off.





He went to Likoni Ferry Police Station where he confirmed that his wife and daughter were the victims of the tragic accident that has shocked the country.





Miriam and Wambua were a match made in heaven.





See these photos.