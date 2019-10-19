Murang’a University of Technology (MUT) was established on 7th October, 2016 by Charter. The University is located 1.5 km from Murang’a Town, 85 km North East of Nairobi, 70 km South East of Nyeri and 50 km South West of Embu. The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent credentials for full-time teaching and administrative positions in the following

areas:

Senior Technologist Grade 11

Qualifications

i. A Masters degree in the relevant discipline or related professional

qualification OR on promotion for serving officers,

ii. A Bachelor’s degree in the relevant area or discipline; plus six (6) years in

Grade 9/10 OR,

iii. BSc MLS or HND KMLTTB registered three years experience in academic

institution for BSc MLS and six years for HND

iv. Must be Computer Literate

Senior Secretary 1 Grade 11

Qualifications

· At least KCSE Grade D+ or above or KCE Division III or an equivalent

qualification with a Credit in English language

· Business English III

· Commerce II

· Office Management III

· Shorthand III(Minimum 120 WPM) OR Audio Typewriting III

· Typewriting 60 WPM

· Secretarial Duties II

· Diploma in Business Administration with at least 6 years relevant experience

· Should have Certificates in and be able to use Word Processing, Spread sheets and

Database packages OR

· A good First Degree in Secretarial skills including Typewriting, Shorthand and

Office Management and excellent command of both written and spoken English

· Three (6) years experience in a busy office





Driver/ Mechanic Grade 5/6

Qualifications

· Have at least KCSE level of education or equivalent

· Have a clean valid driving license classes ABCE and PSV

· Have passed in Occupational Test Grade I

· Have passed Government Trade Test II(Mechanic).

· Have a certificate in First Aid

· Have at least five (5) years satisfactory previous driving experience at Grade IV

· Certificate of good conduct

· Must be at least 35 years old





Security Officer Grade 3/4

Qualifications

· Applicants must have at least KCSE C- or equivalent

· Must have proficiency in English and Kiswahili

· Preference given to candidates who have worked with Kenya Police Services, Kenya Correctional Service (Prison) or Kenya Defence Forces , NYS or reputable

security firms

· Should be physically and medically fit

· Must be aged between 25 and 35 years

· should have 3 years working experience at the rank of Corporal in the disciplined forces

· Five (5) years working experience as security guard in grade I/II

· Have no criminal record and Must be a person of high integrity.





Security Officer Grade 5/6

Qualifications

· Applicants must possess at least KCSE C- or equivalent

· Must be proficient in English and Kiswahili

· Must have at least three (3) years experience as Security Supervisor Grade IV or be appropriately trained in disciplined Forces up to the rank of a sergeant

· Possess Certificate in criminology or social order or its equivalent

· Have no criminal record;

· Be at least 25 years of age

· Should be physically and medically fit; Must be of high integrity and have ability

to supervise staff

· Must be able to organize the guards during any major incident and Be able to work odd hours and public holidays





Registry Clerk Grade 5/6

Qualifications

· CPS II or Diploma in Archives and Records Management or equivalent plus

· Three (3) years experience as Records Clerk





Assistant Accountant Grade 7/8

· B.(com) degree accounting option or its equivalent OR

· CPA II plus KCSE Grade D+ and above; or KCE Division III and above plus three

years experience as Accounts Assistant AB Must be computer literate (Accounting

packages





Nurse Grade 7/8

Qualifications

B.Sc. Nursing Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse (KRCHN)





Secretary Grade 5/6

Qualifications

· At least KCSE D+ or KCE Div. III or an equivalent qualification.

· Must have the following:

· English Language C and above

· Typing II – 50 wpm

· Shorthand II – 80 wpm

· Business English II studies

· Office practice – pass

· Office management – pass

· Must be computer literate with a certificate in Word Processing, Spreadsheets and Data Base Management packages

· Three (3) years relevant working experience





Secretary Grade 7/8

Qualifications

· At least KCSE D+ and above or KCE Div. III or an equivalent qualification.

· Must have credits in the following Secretarial Studies subjects:

· Credit in English, Grade C and above

· Business Studies III – pass

· Commerce I Pass

· Office Practice and Management III – Pass

· Shorthand (minimum 100 wpm) Typewriting 60 wpm

· Must be computer literate with a certificate in Word Processing, Spreadsheets and Data base packages

· Six years relevant working experience three of which must be at grade 5/6





Technician Grade 5/6

Qualifications

· Ordinary Diploma in a relevant field or its equivalent from a recognized

institution.

· Must be computer literate





Senior Secretary 11 Grade 9/10

Qualifications

· At least KCSE D+ and above or KCE Div. III or an equivalent qualification.

· Must have credits in the following Secretarial Studies subjects:

· English Language – Credit (at least C+ and above)

· Business English III – pass

· Commerce II – pass

· Secretarial Duties II – pass

· Office practice and Management III – pass

· Shorthand III (minimum 110 wpm)

· Typewriting III – 60 wpm

· Must be computer literate with a certificate in in at least five packages.

· Six (6) years relevant working experience, three (3) of which should have been at Grade 7/8





Medical Laboratory Technologist Grade 5/6

· Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or its equivalent from a

recognized institution.

· Must be computer literate





Technologist Grade 9/10

Qualifications

· Masters degree in the relevant discipline or related

· Professional qualification.

OR

· On promotion for serving officers.

· A Bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline.

OR

· Bsc. Laboratory or HND

· Must have worked in a University laboratory for at least 6 years

· Must have served as a technologist Grade 7/8 for the three (3) years

· Satisfactory Performance Appraisal

· Must be computer literate.

How to Apply

Applicants are required to submit ten (10) copies of the applications together with detailed curriculum vitae indicating academic qualifications, professional experience, leadership and management roles, publications/awards/scholarships/funding, membership of professional associations, email address and telephone contacts, copies of academic certificates and other relevant documents. The deadline for submitting application is 31st October, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applications clearly sealed and marked on the envelope “application for the position of specific area applying for” should be sent to the undersigned;

The Vice Chancellor

Murang’a University of Technology

P. O. Box 75 – 10200,

MURANG’A