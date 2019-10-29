ICT Internship

Job Description

Java House is looking for a young, organised and highly motivated individual to join as an ICT Intern. To install, configure, manage and repair I.T and communication infrastructure

Responsibilities

• Installation of servers

• Maintenance of backend databases and applications

• User support on it issues

• Management of local domain structure, users, rights and privileges

• Management of international domain, web site, email, DNS, global address book, internet proxy and anti-spam mechanism

• Configuration and maintenance of internet services and wide area network

• Configuration and maintenance of local area networks

• Configuration and maintenance of PABX and telephones and liaising with service providers on the same

• Enterprise antivirus installation and management

• Addition and configuration of access card to pos software

• Menu addition and changing on pos software

• Cleaning and maintenance of physical computer hardware

• Production of reports as called upon by I.T manger

• Commissioning and maintenance of web/ wan services

Qualifications

• Must have a degree in Computer Science / Bachelors in Technology/Diploma in Information Technology/ Diploma in Digital Electronics

• Computer certification like CCNA, MCSE, IMIS

• Possess knowledge in Open Source Software like Susse or Linux.

• Possess good troubleshooting and problem solving skills

• Demonstrate competency in any IT related support

• Possess good database management and administration skills

Senior Procurement Officer

Responsibilities

• Manage the entire order process for all imported products, raw materials, and requirements for Java from overseas suppliers

• Closely manage and monitor import time frames and costs to ensure minimum shipping times and maximum efficiencies

• Constantly review freight costings to ensure the organization is getting the best possible rates and services

• Provide weekly updates on all imports and use this to ensure delivery time frames for all products from all suppliers are within acceptable parameters.

• Implementing inventory policy and maintain stock at approved levels to avoid excess or stock outs.

• Monitor forecasts and quotas to identify changes that may affect the production process

• Negotiate with international suppliers to secure the highest value for money and most advantageous terms for the company.

• Supervise all incoming goods, machinery, spare parts & associate shipments and ensure arrival of all goods within specified timeframes.

• Effective risk management and governance of all suppliers while examining and re-evaluating existing contracts in line with performance.

• Process the required imports documentation i.e. LPOs, IDFs CoC’s, Insurances etc

• Provide optimal service to all the internal clients, (Heads of Departments) and maintain status report for all shipments and airfreights.

• Maintain good supplier relationship as well as maintaining good relationships with Governmental Agencies

• Understanding and keeping up with new trends and regulations of Kenyan Government Authorities

Qualifications

Required

The role requires the holder of an undergraduate degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or any other business-related field.

Skills

• Effective Communication

• Strong Customer Focus

• Negotiation

• Sourcing

Abilities

• Good working knowledge on KRA, KPA, Kenya Bureau of Standards and other regulatory bodies in the East African Region.

Executive Assistant

Job Description

We’re looking for an executive assistant to join our team. Reporting directly to the CEO, this position will support and enhance the CEO’s effectiveness by providing information management support; representing the executive to others.

Responsibilities

• Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics.

• Conserves executive’s time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analysing information; initiating telecommunications.

• Maintains executive’s appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

• Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

• Completes projects by assigned.

• Prepares reports by collecting and analysing information.

• Secures information by completing data base backups.

• Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions.

• Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques.

• Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications

Knowledge

• Writing Skills and Reporting Skills

• Microsoft products including PowerPoint

• Supply Management

• Scheduling, Organization and Time Management skills

• Presentation Skills

• Travel and Logistics Organization

Abilities

• Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with the CEO, other members of the leadership team, the Board and committee members

• Prepare complex reports and records

• Organize work and establish priorities, completing all projects in a timely manner

• Be flexible in work hours and assignments

• Maintain confidentiality and conduct self with honesty and integrity

• Work independently, with a high level of dependability, consistency and commitment

• Maintain organized records and filing systems

• Meet the physical demands of the position: sit and use manual dexterity (typing, writing, filing, etc.) most of the time

Experience

· At least 5 years’ experience as the Executive Assistant or Personal Assistant to the CEO, COO or CFO in a large organization

Driver

From a single branch in Nairobi in 1999 to more than 50 branches in East Africa and around 1,800 staff today, Java House is on the move — and we would like you to join us on our journey.We are always looking for drivers to join our team.

Job Description

Driving company vehicles for goods, staffs transportation and documents delivery. Responsibilities

• Collection of supplies and delivery of goods/documents to designated locations.

• Ensuring proper confirmation and documentation of goods in transit.

• Ensuring vehicle is always maintained in good condition by safe driving and reporting maintenance issues on time.

• Observing rules and regulation on motor vehicle handling when driving.

• Maintaining proper records by filing log books on attended site.

Qualifications

• Must have a valid driving license with the relevant class.

• Must have at least a KCSE certificate with a minimum C grade.

• Minimum 5 years driving experience in a commercial set up.

• Knowledge on Traffic Rules and Regulations.

• Updated certificate of Good conduct.

• Letter of recommendation from the company worked.

• Good driving skills

• Good written and verbal communication skills

• Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Able to work well with other colleagues.

• Computer and mechanical Knowledge.

Quality Control Team Member

Job Description

The role of a Quality Control team member is to protect the consumer from defective products and Foodscape from damage to its reputation due to inferior manufacturing processes. He/ She uses a series of checks and measures to ensure that a product or process conforms to the standard method or specification. The objective is to minimize the risk of in-process defects, or out of spec products reaching the intended customer. Such checks are rigorously structured and act as a pre-determinant to the following intended step in the process. Members of the quality control team have the authority to reject products or production based on unsatisfactory results based on objective (and on occasion subjective) measures. These may include (but not limited to):

• Temperature

• Weight

• Size

• Color

• Texture

• Taste

• Foreign body contamination

• Chemical contamination

• Missing or tampered process documentation

Responsibilities

Strategy/Planning

• Performs duty with a minimum amount of supervision and is responsible for effectively planning his or her time during the shift

• Reviews the production schedule for the day, works with the planner to understand where he/she should be positioned to capture all relevant processes or product checks and measurements.

• Ensure all production is being carried out in line with Quality Control, HACCP requirements, operating procedures including visual inspections audits, QC line checks as required.

Implementation

• Uses a series of tools (ingredient specifications, product recipes/formulas, product specifications, manufacturing procedures, sampling program, GMP requirements, in-process analysis/records e.tc.) and devices to check process or product condition and compares to standard to compare actual versus tolerable limits.

• Uses a predetermined decision matrix to ensure that the optimum decision is made with the minimum level of escalation when out of tolerance results are observed.

• Be part of the sensory panel to conduct organoleptic analysis at a specified frequency to maintain consistency and establish corrective actions to prevent recurrence & continuous improvement programs.

• Uses a predetermined range of process and product checks that must be followed to ensure all product and compliance checks are conducted. Failure to do so is in itself a non-conformance that will prevent the process or product from continuing to the next stage.

• Acts as an independent body from the manufacturing team, and engages as if he/she was the eyes of the final customer to ensure consistency and integrity throughout.

• Uses documentation or digital means to record checks and measures.

• Authorized to quarantine ingredients, products or a process should any such checks and measure yield out of limit results.

• Continuously monitor product quality at all stages of the raw material intake, packing, positive release, and dispatch process.

Reporting and Evaluation

• Completes checks and measures against predetermined scope, completes documentation during each activity

• Refers to the specific product or process name, work order number and decision at each level being pass or fail.

• Escalates failed processes or products immediately to shift manager and quality supervisor on duty, citing details and reasons for such quarantine.

Budgeting

• No budgeting undertaking or responsibilities

Qualifications

• Food science-based degree or Diploma from a recognized institution

• 2 years working in a QC related position in an FMCG environment

• Computer literate

• Qualification or experience in ISO 22000/HACCP

• Ability to work at heights

• Ability to work in night shifts for up to 20% of the time on duty Establishing a viable account and activity plans

• Strong computer skills, proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

• Strong oral and written communication skills.

• Strong organizational skills.

• Highly analytical, able to determine probable root cause and implement solutions

• Works well within a matrix structure

• Able to question decisions made by the team or line manager when not to do son may result in a negative outcome

• Strong attention to detail, seeks out information that helps deliver the section targets

• Demonstrates strong safety awareness at all times

Upholsterer

Job Description

We’re looking for an Upholsterer (Grade 1) to join our team.

The upholsterer (Grade 1) is responsible for repair of upholstered furniture and fixtures in the locations assigned to him/her within the Java organisation.

Responsibilities

• Carry out maintenance of upholstered furniture and fixtures in Java locations assigned, as indicated in the “Skills” section below, in order to ensure such furniture are functional and safe for use.

• Carry out inspections of upholstered furniture and fixtures in order to ascertain if they are functional and safe for use.

• Carry out maintenance-related activities that affect food safety in assigned locations in order to eliminate food safety hazards.

• Record activities carried out in required formats for future reference.

Qualifications

• Craft Certificate in carpentry from a recognized training institution.

• at least 1 year’s practical experience as a upholsterer

• Basic skills in the following:

· Replace fabric covering and inner foam fillings / springs of booths, leather seats and other upholstered furniture in restaurants.

· Repair umbrellas, curtains, canopies and other canvas furniture and fittings.

· Fabrication of shelves, lockable cabinets, tables, benches, and other wooden branch furniture.

· Repair of tables, shelves, cabinets, chairs, booths and other branch wooden furniture.

· Waxing, painting and varnishing of branch furniture.

· Mounting of booths, chairs, shelves, tables and other branch furniture.

· Basic spoken and written English and Kiswahili language skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Hardworking

· Adaptable and flexible

· Able to prioritise work efficiently

Stewards & Bussers

Country: Kenya, Uganda

Location: Kampala, Kisumu, Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyali

Job Description

This position is an entry point for those wishing to develop their careers in the hospitality industry. Most of our Baristas, Chefs and Branch Managers started their careers as Stewards.

Responsibilities

This is a vital role in the Java House set up. Stewards and Bussers are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the restaurant, dishwashing, stocking dishes, glassware and food items for the Cooks and Servers, bussing tables and responding quickly to situations that arise.

Qualifications

We look for Stewards and Bussers who are diligent, hands-on and trustworthy when it comes to all tasks.

No prior experience required, a positive attitude is what is most important.

Guest Operations Internship

Job Description

To support the Guest Relations/Operations Team in the daily operation of enhancing the guest’s experience.

Responsibilities

• Promptly address guests’ requests,

• Actively listen to and resolve complaints promptly,

• Data entry and analytics,

• Possess detailed information about the restaurant/brands as well as the competition,

• Regular branch visits to appraise oneself with the branch operations,

• Immediate reporting of food safety incidences/cases and accurate data capture,

• Brief and keep the Operations manager/Guest Relations Executive informed of everything that requires his/her extra attention in regards to guest feedback,

• Help conduct regular and extensive market research,

• Provide information about facilities, programs, offers and other services offered by the company when requested by the customer,

• Any other duty assigned.

Qualifications

• Familiarity and interest in the industry’s latest trends,

• Proficiency in English and Kiswahili,

• Excellent problem resolution skills along with outstanding communication and active listening skills,

• Highly responsible and reliable with a professional presentation,

• BS degree in hospitality management, public relations/communication, business administration or related field

• Working experience in hospitality (added advantage)

• Must be a team player.

• Ability to work under pressure.

• Flexible and adaptable

• Professionalism

• Organized

• People skills

• Ensure guest queries and requests are resolved promptly

• Guest relationship management

• Ensure there are high and prompt engagement levels on our social media platforms

• Ensure guests receive accurate information/feedback based on their queries

How to Apply

Waitstaff

Country: Kenya

Location: Kisumu, Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyali

Job Description

We are looking for all-rounded people to join our family. While experience is important, a great attitude is the first thing we look for. We strongly believe that the key to keeping great people is treating them with respect. We endeavor to offer the best training possible to ensure that you know all you need to know about our menu, procedures and philosophy before you serve your first guest.