Strategy/Planning• Performs duty with a minimum amount of supervision and is responsible for effectively planning his or her time during the shift• Reviews the production schedule for the day, works with the planner to understand where he/she should be positioned to capture all relevant processes or product checks and measurements.• Ensure all production is being carried out in line with Quality Control, HACCP requirements, operating procedures including visual inspections audits, QC line checks as required.Implementation• Uses a series of tools (ingredient specifications, product recipes/formulas, product specifications, manufacturing procedures, sampling program, GMP requirements, in-process analysis/records e.tc.) and devices to check process or product condition and compares to standard to compare actual versus tolerable limits.• Uses a predetermined decision matrix to ensure that the optimum decision is made with the minimum level of escalation when out of tolerance results are observed.• Be part of the sensory panel to conduct organoleptic analysis at a specified frequency to maintain consistency and establish corrective actions to prevent recurrence & continuous improvement programs.• Uses a predetermined range of process and product checks that must be followed to ensure all product and compliance checks are conducted. Failure to do so is in itself a non-conformance that will prevent the process or product from continuing to the next stage.• Acts as an independent body from the manufacturing team, and engages as if he/she was the eyes of the final customer to ensure consistency and integrity throughout.• Uses documentation or digital means to record checks and measures.• Authorized to quarantine ingredients, products or a process should any such checks and measure yield out of limit results.• Continuously monitor product quality at all stages of the raw material intake, packing, positive release, and dispatch process.Reporting and Evaluation• Completes checks and measures against predetermined scope, completes documentation during each activity• Refers to the specific product or process name, work order number and decision at each level being pass or fail.• Escalates failed processes or products immediately to shift manager and quality supervisor on duty, citing details and reasons for such quarantine.Budgeting• No budgeting undertaking or responsibilities