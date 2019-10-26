Senior Deputy Government Printer (132-195K)





Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served in the grade of Deputy Government Printer for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following discipline: Philosophy in Technology in Printing, Technology in Printing, Technology in Packaging, Technology in Publishing. Printing Administration Engineering in Printing Technology, Print Media Management, Print Media or equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters Degree in any of the following disciplines: Publishing Printing Technology, Philosophy in Printing, Engineering in Printing Technology, Print Media Management or equivalent qualification a University recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks in a recognized institution;

· demonstrated a high degree of professional competence and administrative capability as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a departmental certificate in printing lasting not less than three (3) months will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

The Senior Deputy Government Printer will be responsible to the Government Printer for effective administration and management of the function. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· Overseeing development implementation and review of printing policies, strategies, standards, guidelines, projects and programmes;

· Coordinating timely maintenance and servicing of print production machines and equipment,

· Coordinating, monitoring of print production to ensure compliance to the GP house style;

· Controlling dissemination of restricted printed out-puts;

· Ensuring occupational health and safety measures are put in place;

· Establishing networks and linkages with relevant stakeholders in support of the printing function;

· Promoting use of modern technology and innovation in the provision of quality establishment of GP Management Information System,

· Ensuring prudent utilization of print production resources;

· Coordinating preparation of annual strategic work plans and setting





Senior Deputy County Commissioner II (46 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 98,500 – Ksh. 166,780 P.M. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served as a Deputy County Commissioner II/ Under Secretary for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a Master’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks in a recognized institution;

· a Certificate in Administrative Officers’ Induction Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks;

· passed Administrative Officers’ Examinations;

· a Certificate in Administrative Officers’ Paramilitary Course lasting not less than three (3) month from a recognized institution;

· a Diploma in Public Administration (DPA);

OR

· Advanced Public Administration (APA) Certificate;

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· coordination of National Government functions which include;

· promoting cohesion, integration and patriotism to enhance peace and national unity;

· handling complex administrative;

· social-economic and political issues;

· managing and coordinating Government functions and activities;

· coordinating management of security;

· coordinating implementation of decisions of the Security and Intelligence Committees;

· handling public complaints;

· facilitating citizen participation in the development and implementation of Government policies;

· interpreting and disseminating Government policies, programmes and projects;

· coordinating and ensuring enforcement of lawful administrative actions/decisions;

· coordinating national and state functions;

· managing and maintaining administrative boundaries, security roads, airstrips and vital installations;

· coordinating campaigns against drugs, alcohol and substance abuse;

· providing agency services for other Government institutions;

· conducting civil marriages;

· implementing Presidential and Government directives;

· convening and chairing the Security and Intelligence Committee; and

· monitoring the implementation of Government programmes and projects and compiling reports.





Deputy County Commissioner II (42 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 85,110 – Ksh. 119,730 P.M. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Assistant County Commissioner/Senior Assistant Secretary, (CSG 8);

· a Bachelors degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Administrative Officers’ induction course lasting not less than four (4) weeks;

· passed Administrative Officers’ Examination;

· a certificate in Administrative Officers’ Paramilitary course lasting not less than three (3) months from a recognized institution;

· a Diploma in Public Administration;

OR

· a certificate in Advanced Public Administration (APA) certificate;

· attended a senior management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Note: Possession of a relevant Masters Degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

· handling complex administrative socio-economic and political issues;

· managing and coordination national government functions activities;

· coordinating disaster management and emergency response activities;

· coordinating implementation of decision of security and intelligence committees;

· facilitating citizen implementation in the development and implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects;

· coordinating campaigns against drugs alcohol and substance abuse;

· overseeing implementation of National Government development projects.

· initiating peace building initiatives;

· ensuring security of Government property, assets, facilities and inventory.





Economic Secretary (166-322K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.166,780 – 322,040 p.m. (CSG 4)

Qualifications

· served in the grade of Director, Economic Planning or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics and Finance or Economics and Statistics from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics (Policy Management, Multilateral Trading Systems, Econometrics, Public Finance, Development, Environment, Health, Agriculture, International Trade and Finance, Cooperation and Human Development, Transport, Labour, Industrial), Statistics, Project Planning and Management, Philosophy in Economics, Public Policy, Economics of Development or Rural Economics from a University recognized in Kenya;(iv) a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks in a recognized institution;

· membership to a relevant professional body;

· a certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and results; and

· demonstrated a clear understanding of national development policies, goals and objectives and ability to integrate them into economic planning function.

Responsibilities

The Economic Planning Secretary will be responsible to the Principal Secretary for the Administration and Planning of the Economic Planning and National Statistics management function. Specific Duties and responsibilities include:

· overseeing the formulation, review and implementation of national development of planning policies, sessional papers and strategies;

· developing and reviewing guidelines for the preparation and review of county integrated development plans and ministerial strategic plans;

· ensuring the implementation of five (5) year Medium Term Plans (MTPs);

· providing policy briefs, reviews and reports on status of economy, international positions and negotiations and bilateral and multilateral development partners;

· undertaking economic modelling for forecasting;

· monitoring and evaluating economic trends;

· tracking and reporting on sustainable development goals;

· coordinating preparation and implementation of Medium-Term Plans and Sector plans;

· overseeing the preparation of Annual, Mid-term MTP progress reports;

· advising on implementation of Kenya’s international and regional economic development agenda, decisions and resolutions;

· advising on regional trade and investment environment;

· providing technical backstopping to all the line Ministries on sectoral, cross-cutting and emerging economic issues;

· giving direction in the dissemination of national development policies and strategies to the public;

· providing leadership in social, economic, political and statistical analysis; and

· providing overall supervision, training and development of economic planning staff.





Resource Mobilization Director

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.166,780 – 322,040 p.m. (CSG 4)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement

Qualifications

· served for two (2) years at the grade of Senior Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization Job Group S/CSG 5 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Finance, accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro Economic Analysis and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Public Debt Restructuring or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· experience in negotiations and Foreign Aid Management;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capabilities; and

· demonstrated clear understanding of national development goals and objectives, values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will manage the Resource Mobilization function. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· providing leadership and management of the Resource Mobilization function of the Public Debt Management Office;

· development and implementation of public borrowing, donor aid management policies, strategies and operations;

· implementing the harmonization, alignment and coordination of aid effectiveness in line with international treaties;

· coordinating the preparation and consolidation of the annual budget estimates for external and domestic borrowing including grants from development partners;

· implementing policies and strategies for strengthening donor, creditor and investor relations to promote commitment to Government development agenda; and

· monitoring, reviewing and coordinating the implementation of recommendations of debt and aid financed program mission reports on bottlenecks, challenges and opportunities.





Resource Mobilization Assistant Director (5 Posts)

V/NO.112/2019

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 85,110 – Kshs. 119,730 p.m. (CSG 7)

Qualifications

· a minimum period of nine (9) years and currently in the grade of Principal Resource Mobilization Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro Economic Analysis and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Public Debt Restructuring or equivalent qualification from a recognized University in Kenya;

· experience in negotiations and Foreign Aid Management;

· attended Senior Management Course in a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of Masters degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization.

Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· planning, appraising, monitoring and evaluating projects;

· liaising with domestic and external partners on budgeting, counterpart funding, disbursements and reimbursements of funds:

· recommending duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions for Donor funded projects;

· carrying out due diligence on new debt instruments;

· participating in issuance of public debt instruments and negotiating domestic and external loans;

· drafting and vetting the terms and conditions for guarantees;

· reviewing financing and credit agreements for loans, grants and donations;

· representing Treasury in the Auction committee meetings at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK);

· reviewing borrowing proposals, loan agreements and participating in loan negotiations;

· educating and updating investors on the economic performance;

· preparing briefs on market feedback and anticipated market reactions to policy changes; and

· preparing and disseminating country memoranda to market participants.





Investment Director (166-322K)

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 166,780 – Kshs. 322,040 pm (CSG 4)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Deputy Director, Investment, Job Group ‘S’/CSG 5 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics or Commerce(Accounting, Finance or Insurance Option) or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in the following fields: Economics, Accounting , Finance, Business Administration, Mathematics, Project Planning Management, or any other equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following fields: Project Appraisal, Risk Management, Public Financial Management, Project Planning and Management, Negotiation skills, Policy Development and Formulation, Monitoring and Evaluation or Public Expenditure Analysis from a recognized institution or any other courses in the related field of work;

· attended a Strategic Leadership Development Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated understanding of the National development goals, policies and National values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will manage the Government Investment and Public Enterprises

Function. Specific duties and responsibilities will include:

· overseeing the Government Investment and Public Enterprises Function;

· developing policies and strategies relating to the financial oversight and management of state corporations;

· overseeing the restructuring of State Corporations;

· co-coordinating Government Divesture and privatization programme;

· monitoring and supervising State Corporations;

· co-coordinating appraisals of State Corporations’ projects and other investments;

· co-coordinating review of State Corporations’ annual budget;

· co-coordinating the processing of Treasury approvals and financing agreements relating to State Corporations’ borrowing;

· Debt restructuring including write-offs, rescheduling and refinancing in respect of State Corporations;

· Receiver of Government Revenue;

· Ensuring maintenance of data base on State Corporations and other government investments;

· Liaising with public private partnership unit on project initiatives;

· co-coordinating the National Treasury representation in the boards of State Corporations and other government investments;

· reviewing reports from the alternate directors and making recommendations;

· advising on issues raised by shareholders in Annual General Meetings, Parliamentary Oversight committees or any interested party on Government Investments;

· spearheading investments in strategic green fields and other projects;

· providing leadership in the development and implementation rescue and recovery packages for Government Investments-at-Risk;

· advising on Government Investment policy;

· fiscal oversight for public corporations;

· managing Government Investments and shareholding;

· managing contingent liabilities and other fiscal risks relating to public corporations;

· co-coordinating research on public investments and enterprises management to inform policy development;

· approving departmental plans; and

· approving capacity building programmes for staff





Assets Management Senior Deputy Director (132-195K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Accountant, Economist, Investment Officer, Administrator, Supply Chain Management Officer, Finance Officer, Engineer, at CSG 6 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Administration, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Finance, Commerce (Accounting, Business Administration or Finance Options) Procurement, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a Master’s degree in the following fields: Project Planning and Management, Finance, Accounting , Auditing, Administration, Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Procurement, Economics, or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Corporate Governance, Public Financial Management, Asset/Fleet Management, Project Planning, Appraisal or Monitoring and Evaluation, Risk Management, Liability Management, Public Policy Analysis or Operational Research, from a recognized institution;

· attended a Strategic Leadership Development Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capabilities; and

· demonstrated clear understanding of National development goals, values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will deputize the Director, Assets Management. Duties and responsibilities include:-

· formulating and implementing asset management policies and strategies;

· reviewing policy, plans , reports and funding proposals, legislation and regulation on asset management;

· reviewing policies and regulations on non-financial asset management;

· reviewing fiscal risk assessment reports;

· formulating criteria for procurement and disposal of assets;

· reviewing reports on optimum asset, fleet and liabilities levels; and

· advising MDAs and Counties on asset, fleet and liabilities management.





Assets Management Deputy Director (2 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 98,500 – Ksh. 166,780 P.M. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade of an Accountant, Economist, Investment Officer, Administrator, Supply Chain Management Officer, Finance Officer, Engineer, CSG 7 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Administration, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Finance, Commerce (Accounting, Business Administration or Finance Options) Procurement, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following fields: Project Planning and Management, Finance, Accounting , Auditing, Administration, Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Procurement, Economics, or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Corporate Governance, Public Financial Management, Asset/Fleet Management, Project Planning, Appraisal or Monitoring and Evaluation, Risk Management, Liability Management, Public Policy Analysis or Operational Research, from a recognized institution;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities include:

· reviewing policy, legislation and regulation on asset management;

· undertaking research on asset management to inform asset policy development, implementation and management;

· undertaking and monitoring fiscal risk assessment;

· participating in the formulation of criteria for procurement and disposal of assets;

· initiating preparation of plans, reports and funding proposals;

· reviewing reports on optimum asset, fleet and liabilities levels; and

· providing support to MDAs and counties on asset, fleet and liabilities management





Assets Management Assistant Director (4 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 85,110 – Ksh. 119,730 P.M. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade of an Accountant, Economist, Investment Officer, Administrator, Supply Chain Management Officer, Finance Officer, Engineer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Administration, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Finance, Commerce (Accounting, Business Administration or Finance Options) Procurement, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Corporate Governance, Public Financial Management, Asset/Fleet Management, Project Planning, Appraisal or Monitoring and Evaluation, Risk Management, Liability Management, Public Policy Analysis or Operational Research, from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Masters degree will be considered an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will include;

· initiating policy, legislation, framework and regulation on asset management;

· undertaking research on asset management to inform asset policy development, implementation and management;

· undertaking and monitoring fiscal risk assessment;

· participating in the formulation of criteria for procurement and disposal of asset;

· analyzing data to determine the optimum asset, fleet and liabilities levels; and

· providing support to MDAs and counties on asset, fleet and liabilities management.





Debt Settlement Deputy Director (98-166K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 98,500 – Ksh. 166,780 P.M. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade in the grade of Accountant, Economist, Finance Officer, ICT Officer Job Group ‘P’/CSG 7 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Computer Science, Information Technology, Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) plus CPA III or any other equivalent qualification from a institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Finance, Accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration, International Relations, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro- Economic Analyses and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Policy Formulation, International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Debt Restructuring or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated clear understanding of National goals, values and principles of governance; and

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capabilities.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Debt Settlement.

Specific duties and responsibilities will include;

· reviewing cash flow projections for debt servicing, and timely payments of consolidated fund services;

· developing materials for dissemination of public debt data;

· ensuring safe custody of loan agreements;

· supervising the maintenance of loan agreements registers;

· tracking and management of sub-national debt, grants, guarantees and any other contingent liabilities;

· preparing departmental budget estimates;

· reviewing statutory and management reports;

· coordinating the development of departmental work plans and monitoring the achievement of set targets;

· establishing internal control mechanisms; and

· mentoring and developing staff.





Debt Settlement Assistant Director (2 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 85,110 – Ksh. 119,730 P.M. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade of Accountant, Economist, Finance Officer, ICT Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Computer Science, Information Technology, Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) plus CPA III or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Finance, Accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration, International Relations, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro- Economic Analyses and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Policy Formulation, International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Debt Restructuring or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Senior Assistant Director, Debt Settlement. Specific duties and responsibilities will include;

· maintaining and upgrading the debt management system;

· ensuring new loans are recorded into the debt management recording system, data is validated, database system is upgraded;

· participating in funding and cash management;

· ensuring safe custody of loan agreements, accurate and timely recording and maintenance of debt data and information;

· registering, tracking and management of sub-national debt, grants, guarantees and other contingent liabilities;

· reviewing statutory and management debt reports;

· reviewing exchequer requisition for payments under Consolidated Fund Services; and

· ensuring safe custody of stock of Payment Advice Forms (PAs) and Loan agreements.





Senior Chief Finance Officer (22 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of (14) years in finance/budget function, and currently serving at the grade of Chief Finance Officer/Deputy Director of Budget, CSG 6;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a masters degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in any other Financial related discipline from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· shown outstanding capability in financial management; and

· demonstrated understanding of national development goals, policies and objectives, national values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

An officer at this level will head a finance department in a large Ministry/ Department with large budget outlay. The officer will be required to develop budgetary requirements for the Ministry and coordinate the activities of the department. Specific duties include:

· scheduling of expenditures consistent with work plans;

· contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

· providing leadership in the Budget management;

· budget planning, preparation and implementation;

· coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, procurement plans and cash management;

· advising the Accounting officer on financial management matters;

· coordinating the preparation of the Ministerial Public Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports; and

· undertaking risk assessment and management of the Budget.

The National Treasury (Budget Department)

As the Senior Deputy Director of Budget, the officer will deputize the Director of Budget.

Specific duties include:

· coordinating the overall resource allocation in line with national policy;

· undertaking risk assessment on overall Budget policy;

· coordinating the linkage of the overall budget to the sectoral and ministerial cash plans;

· coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms; and

· coordinating capacity building in the Finance units/Budget department.





Instructor III

V/No.96/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· A candidate must have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines:-Animal Husbandry, Animal Health, Dairy Technology, Dairy Management, Range Management, Ranch Management, Hides and Skins, Leather Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Agricultural/Economic and Agribusiness, Environmental Science, Food Technology, Animal Production, Animal Health and Production, Agricultural Education, Horticulture, Veterinary Public Health, Meat Technology, Leather Science/Manufacturer, Leather Footwear, Laboratory Science, Information Communication Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade of this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities include:

· undertaking training demonstration; and

· preparing and maintaining training dairy/farm/laboratory/veterinary materials and equipment for use in instructional duties in the relevant field.





Laboratory Technologist III

V/No.97/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· A candidate must have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Applied Sciences (Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Biology), Food Science and Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Building/Civil Engineering, Earth or Sciences Biotechnology from a recognized institution

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more senior and experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· preparing media;

· standardizing laboratory procedures and reagents;

· receiving, recording, packaging, dispatching, analyzing and preserving samples;

· caring for laboratory animal;

· undertaking disease surveillance activities; and

· performing vaccine, feed animals products and byproducts quality assurance tests.





Supply Chain Management Officer II

V/NO.98/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30,170 – Ksh.40,060 (CSG 11)

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade a candidate must have a Bachelors degree in any of the following; Commerce, Business Administration (Supplies Management Option), Economics, Procurement and Supplies Management, Marketing or their equivalent from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for Supply Chain Management Officers. An Officer at this level will perform a variety of supply chain management duties under the guidance of a more senior and experienced Officer. Specific duties include:

· ware housing;

· distribution management fleet management;

· disposal of stores and equipment, procurement,;

· market surveys and research; and

· inventory and stock control, in accordance with the laid down regulations and procedures.





Supply Chain Management Assistant III

V/NO.99/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· a Diploma (CIPS) in supplies management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C-(minus)with a minimum of C- in Mathematics and English or Kiswahili or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be deployed in the supply Chain Management unit and will work under the supervision of a senior officer. Specific duties include:

· issuing and receiving stores;

· assisting in stock taking;

· reconciliation, preparation; and

· maintenance of records.





ICT Officer II

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30.170 – Ksh.40,620 p.m. (CSG11)

Qualifications

· a Bachelors degree in ICT related discipline with a bias in Information Communication Technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

OR

· a Higher Diploma in Computer Science/Information Communication Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the of supervision of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· analyzing, designing, coding, testing, implementing computer programs providing user support;

· maintaining support systems and training of users;

· repairing and maintaining of Information Communication Technology equipment and associated peripherals;

· receiving, installing and certifying of Information Communication Technology equipment; and

· configuring of new Information Communication Technology equipment.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES,

THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI