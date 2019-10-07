0 , , ,
Monday, October 7, 2019 - Single mothers poured their emotions on the popular Kilimani Mums facebook group after a guy put up a post attacking them.

He described single mothers as prostitutes with no morals and advised men not  to marry them.

He claims that marrying a single mother is like buying a piece of land that has a case pending in court.

He further said that real men don’t eat other men’s left-overs.

Here’s the controversial post that caused a lot of heat on Kilimani Mums.

