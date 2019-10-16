Wednesday, October 16, 2019- World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, arrived in the country on Wednesday morning aboard a Kenya Airways plane.





The 34-year old, who made history in Vienna, Austria when he smashed the 2 hour marathon barrier, touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 6:18am.





This is a sharp contrast to his departure to Vienna where he left on a luxurious Gulfstream G280 private jet.





Kipchoge flew alongside his wife and three kids on the jet owned by British billionaire Sir James Ratcliffe.





Kipchoge wowed the world after conquering the INEOS 1:59 challenge by running a full marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.





Check out photos below.



