Friday October 11, 2019-

A Nairobi Court has today freed Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen, on Sh2 million cash bail.





Making the ruling Justice Stella Mutuku also directed Wairimu to alternatively, deposit Sh4 million bond with two sureties of Sh2 million each.





Justice Stella Mutuku said the prosecution has not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.





The judge further directed her parents to file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home without permission.





The release of Wairimu has angered Kenyans with many asking why it is only the rich are given bail with the poor being denied bail.





Here are some comments from Kenyans.





“ Justice for Jowie. Boychild is under siege. Jowie is languishing in prison yet its just a murder case like that of Sarah Wairimu. Why is we living in a country this much injustice?,” Kyle Mutange





“ Stella Mutuku has proved it that Kenya loves her own and foreigners have no place here. Jowie was denied bail but Sarah Wairimu is free. This confirms that, it is more than just a Crime of Passion. Campaign funding may have been part of the deal. But is anyone asking?,” John Kimani wrote.





“ Multi-millionaire Obado out on bail Multi-millionaire Sarah Wairimu out on bail Jowie denied bail. Money talks,’ Solomon Nasri wrote.





