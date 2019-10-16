Wednesday, October 15, 2019 - Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, and his beautiful wife, Maryprude, tied the knot in a low-key wedding in Runda two years ago and they are still madly in love.





The love birds never shy away from public display of affection (PDA) and Raburu has lit up social media with this cheesy response to his wife who had dedicated a romantic poem to him.





Taking to Instagram, Mrs. Raburu wrote:





“I have never met a man that I wanted to be his wife and then he came along. It’s natural to make a life.





“Cause he’s a perfect complement, cause I’m a boss in my world But when we’re together, he just, makes me feel like his girl





He’s givin’ me love , so steady





He touches my heart now I’m ready





He touches my soul and my spirit





He’s giving me love, so steady”





To which Raburu responded: Auuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii fry me I am your egg”





His cheesy response has left ladies dying of envy.