Sunday, October 20, 2019- All eyes will be at Old Trafford today when Manchester United face off with their greatest rivals, Liverpool, in a Premier League match, with a lot at stake.





History beckons Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams as they look to secure a record-equaling 18th consecutive top-flight win. Here>>>







A massive 15 points already separate the sides after just eight games of the season, with Liverpool having won all eight so far this term compared to only two league victories for the Red Devils.





Head To Head





Despite United’s dwindling fortunes, Liverpool have still had trouble in this fixture with only one win in their last 10 league meetings – a 3-1 victory at Anfield last season.





Moreover, Liverpool are winless in their last six visits to Old Trafford across all competitions, including five on the bounce in the league - their longest wait for a top-flight victory away to United since a 10-game streak between 1991 and 2000. Here>>>







Overall this will be the 231st meeting between the two sides, with United leading the all-time head-to-head by 88 wins to Liverpool's 76.





Possible starting lineups:





Man United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Matic; Lingard, Mata, James; Rashford





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum Salah, Firmino, Mane





Prediction: Man United 1:3 Liverpool. Here>>>







While it is never easy at Old Trafford , everything points towards a Liverpool win in this match, and it would take a drastic change in recent form for United to get anything out of the game .





See more tips below and play responsibly.





IT1 (13:30) Sassuolo v Inter -2 Here>>>





SCP (14:15) Hearts v Rangers -2





DE2 (14:30) Stuttgart v Holstein -1





SE1 (16:00) Frankenberg’s v AIK -2





DK1 (17:00) Copenhagen v Esbjerg-1 Here>>>







NL1 (17:45) Feyenoord v Heracles –GG





GR1 (18:00) PAOK v Lamia -1





FR1 (18:00) AS Monaco v Rennes -1





EPL (18:30) Man United v Liverpool -2





BE1 (19:00) Anderlecht v St. Truiden -1





DE2 (19:00) Hoffenheim v Schalke –GG Here>>>





SE1 (19:00) Molde v Haugesund -1





IT1 (21:45) AC Milan v Leece -1





BR1 (22:00) Sao Paulo v Avai-1





ES1 (22:00) Sevilla v Levante -1





FR1 (22:00) Marseille v Strasbourg -1





ES2 (22:00) Real Zaragoza v CD Mirandes -1 Here>>>





