A Kenyan witchdoctor has revealed how a man who had come to him for love potion to enable him woo as many young ladies as he wished ended up mistakenly attracting his mother in-law.





A letter the witchdoctor claimed to have received from his client reads:





“Hello Dr. Mugwenu,





“Indeed I have come to prove that you are the most powerful spell-caster in Africa. I can’t say much of what your black magic spells did for me.





“But I suggest you provide a reversal service if everything gets way beyond our expectation.





The spell I did for enjoying as many girlfriends as I want caught my mother-in-law by accident. Now she is all over me.





“I do not want to make love with her and I have tried to run away but she won’t back off.





Please help me doctor please I'm begging. I will come back to Kisumu next month. Will I be able to meet you?”





The use of charm to bewitch others to engage in sexual relationship used to be common in the past, but it is regaining grounds lately, especially among the youth.





Of late, some of such charms are openly advertised on social media and people are jumping over them ignorantly.





