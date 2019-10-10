Thursday October 10, 2019-

A vocal Jubilee Party legislator

has faulted a section of Jubilee Party members who have been claiming to speak for President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Kibra race.





Last weekend, Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and former Nairobi Women Representative ,Rachael Shebesh, claimed that Uhuru was not support Jubilee party candidate, MacDonald Mariga in Kibra by -election but instead he was supporting ODM's candidate, Imran Okoth.





But speaking on Wednesday, Navakholo MP, Emmanuel Wangwe faulted the two for claiming to speak on behalf of the president in the Kibra race.





Wangwe said the fact that Uhuru publicly endorsed the soccer star at the Nairobi Statehouse is enough proof that he is on his side, which makes any other claim questionable.





"The president is a human being and has a mouth to speak, he is also the one who endorsed Mariga (Rais ni binadamu na ako na mdomo ya kuongea. Hata ni yeye alimvalisha Mariga kofia)," Wangwe said.





Also Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju dismissed Kamanda and Shebesh's claims saying the Head of State is behind Mariga‘s candidature in Kibra.





The Kenyan DAILY POST