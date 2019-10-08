MAGIC SPELLS, REAL MAGIC, SPELL CASTING, SPELL CASTING SERVICES





How to learn Real Magic

Magic is the ritual of using powers, technique, language, gestures, actions and symbols to earn supernatural powers to perform a task which no normal man can execute. The erstwhile historic traditions have immense references of conducting sorcery or magic by virtue of prayer, invocation or sacrifice. The tradition of practicing and believing in magic is a ritual almost every culture around the world has experienced since the inceptions of the earliest human cultures.



Throughout history and even until today, magic is performed to accomplish the following purposes. They are:

1. To gain personal favours and bring good luck

2. To change the past and predict the future

3. To conjure the devil and put a hex



Magic is not just about waving a wand, lighting a candle and uttering gibberish. Real magic is considered to be mostly psychological and consists of a whole lot of patience, dedication and knowledge to perform. Magic is powerful psychology. It is complex and strenuous and involves changing one’s conscious and subconscious thoughts, actions and emotions to create a rippling effect of energy in the universe so that your desire is fulfilled. Once you have earned such powers, you can conjure real magic.



Magic has several branches. Real magic consists of possession, shamanism, nature worship, guiding and healing and much spiritualism. Men and women who practice real magic are known as wizards and witches respectively.



Learning real magic can be dangerous affair at it urges you to stop being who you are and constantly train your body and mind into channelizing the universal energy towards your purpose. Therefore, the first step to learning is to seek guidance from a teacher who is willing to his expertise with you. A good teacher will bestow you with a safe environment to hone your magical skills. He or she will teach you and watch you making mistakes and help you to pull yourself up back again. Irrespective of the fact whether you intend to learn real magic from books or websites, it is imperative to seek your teacher’s blessings and guidance.



You cannot transform yourself into a powerful wizard or witch of you do not understand yourself. Through the process of self discovery, you will know who you are. You will acquaint yourself with your strength and weaknesses. You have to harness your strengths and accept your weaknesses as they are. You will have to push yourself to extend your boundaries and know how your weaknesses can affect you.





A constant sense of curiosity should keep you moving and you have to challenge yourself further after having covered every milestone.



Magic is a holistic process. Real magic is difficult to master but once you have learnt the art of performing what is supernatural and paranormal, you will experience a sense of fulfillment. With special powers, you will acquire a profound wisdom. The foremost important aspect of real magic is to have faith in the capability of your body and mind and learning real magic will be a more realistic goal.



