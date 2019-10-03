Thursday October 3, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has launched scathing attacks on Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for letting down the Kamba people.





In an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Mutua blamed Kalonzo for failing to use his influence during the tenures of retired Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, when he served as Vice President, to push for projects for the region.





Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, claimed that the continued stay of Kalonzo as the Kamba kingpin has cost the Kamba people and the entire region economically making them lag behind in development.





The second term Governor who has declared his bid for Presidency in 2022, concluded by asking other Ukambani Counties to support his Presidency in 2022.





“Machakos has never fielded a candidate for the Presidency.”





“It is time for other regions of Ukambani to give back.”





“Machakos has always supported Kitui," Mutua stated.



