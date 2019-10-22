Tuesday October 22, 2019 - A close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta has poured cold water on MacDonald Mariga’s candidature in the upcoming Kibra by- election saying he was not sponsored by Jubilee Party.





Speaking in a wedding in Mombasa over the weekend, former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, said Mariga is not sponsored by Jubilee Party but by Deputy President William Ruto.





“I hear others have even sponsored candidates in Kibra.”





“But I can tell you for free, that is not a Jubilee candidate.”





“That is a candidate of William Samoei Ruto,” Murathe said.





Murathe, who resigned as Jubilee Party Vice chairman early this year, reiterated that he could not work with Ruto because of their different ideologies but added that he can still contribute to Jubilee from the outside.





“It was no longer tenable to sit with some of those characters in the National Executive Committee.”





“But that is not to say we just won’t also contribute,” Murathe said.





The former lawmaker also said that he is fully behind the handshake and wants Uhuru to achieve his desired goals for the country’s economic and social development.





“We are in the Handshake and want to unite Kenyans,” he said.



