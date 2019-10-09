Wednesday, October 9, 2019- Safaricom has temporarily changed the logo of its mobile money transfer platform, M-Pesa, to support Eliud Kipchoge's ahead of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.





The legendary marathon runner is attempting to make history by running a marathon under 2 hours on Saturday at Vienna, Austria.

The new logo replaces the M-Pesa letters with the name Eliud and according to a statement from Safaricom, it will remain that way for the next 7 days.





“We are honoured to renew our commitment with Eliud Kipchoge and to support him as he races against time. As part of our support, we will be empowering any Kenyan across the country to stream the challenge for free, wherever they are, with the advantage of our strong network and wide coverage. ”





Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph added: “For every Kenyan, Kipchoge is a reflection of our resilience and determination as he has taken on challenge after challenge,”





The giant telecom also announced that some services will be made free to allow Kenyans to witness as the Olympic Champion and world record holder compete against time.





"The company will also provide a free YouTube bundle on the day of Kipchoge’s race. From 8 AM to 4 PM, all Safaricom customers can stream the race live on their phones at no cost. The bundle will be accessed by dialing *159# upon which a customer will receive a free YouTube bundle, allowing them to stream the entire race at no cost.





Kipchoge, who missed breaking the two-hour mark by just 25 seconds in Monza Italy in 2017, has likened his upcoming attempt to Neil Armstrong's historic moon landing in 1969.





"It is not about a world record. It is about passing the message of inspiration to the whole human family. I am already the record holder for marathon but I need to do this for the human family and prove that no human is limited.





See photos below.



