Friday October 11,2019

-A section of Luhya community leaders have warned Deputy President William Ruto against setting his foot in Western Kenya saying he is behind the eviction of over 2000 Luhyas from Nandi county.





On Thursday, Nandi County government evicted 2000 luhyas from Chepturo Village near Kaptobongen in Nandi Central.





Following the eviction, leaders led by Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala told DP William Ruto not to set foot in the region before he ensures the families are returned to their homes.





“I don’t want to mince my words on this. I want to tell the Deputy President: ‘You’re not welcome in our area if our people are being evicted from Nandi,” Malala said at a press conference.





Malala said churches and schools were also demolished and appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene saying a number of KCSE and KCPE candidates risk missing their national exams.





The press conference was attended by MPs Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Florence Mutua (Busia), George Aladwa (Makadara), Geoffrey Osotsi (nominated) and ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna.



