Wednesday, October 9, 2019- After teasing her fans for weeks, Media personality Betty Kyallo, has finally unveiled the mystery man in her life.





The K24 weekend news anchor has been gushing over the Caucasian guy on social media but kept his identity under wraps.





However, it seems she cannot hide him anymore after she shared full-sized images of the hunk although she didn’t reveal his face.





The lover birds were recently in a baecation in Diani Mombasa where the mystery guy celebrated his birthday.





Following her failed marriage to Dennis Okari and her well publicised affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, the screen siren vowed to keep her subsequent lovers off social media.





However, it appears she’s fallen head over heels with this Caucasian guy and wants the whole world to know about it.





She also shared a loved up photo herself and the guy and captioned it:





“Bonnie and Clyde. Vacation loaded. Thank you baby! #Diani”





Check out the photos below.

