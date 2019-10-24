Thursday, October 24, 2019 - A section of Liverpool fans have sparked outrage over a banner displayed during their Champions League match against Genk targeting striker Divock Origi.





The banner showed a naked image of a man with a big manhood with the face of the striker with Kenyan roots.





The offensive banner was quickly removed and the club has condemned the incident terming the behavior unacceptable.





“This is completely unacceptable. Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.





“We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process,” read a statement from the club.





See the banner and reaction below.







