Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Royal Media Services Strategy and Innovations Director, Linus Kaikai, has paid a glowing tribute to Hussein Mohamed, describing him as fantastic person to work with and a great role model to many aspiring journalists.





Hussein shocked many last week when he announced on twitter that he is living Citizen TV after ten years at the SK-Macharia owned media house.





”It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon.” He tweeted.





While he did not disclose where he’s headed, Kaikai is confident he has a bright future ahead and urged aspiring journalists to learn from him.





“I would say his performance is evident and the public can judge that he was a dedicated journalist. He has been a fantastic person to work with, and a good interviewer as well.”





“Just know that it’s about working hard and knowing your strength. For Hussein, he was dedicated to doing interviews and that is what made him a name,” he added.





“Journalism is about passion and it does not matter what level you are in. Whether young or already established, you must bring passion to work and that is what Hussein brought in.”





While he did not reveal where he’s headed, reports indicate that the seasoned journalist is headed for a lucrative job at Qatar based Al Jazeera.



