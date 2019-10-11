Friday October 11, 2019 -Politics have surrounded recovery of a mother and daughter who plunged into Indian Ocean almost two weeks ago, with Kenya Defense Forces being dragged into the controversy.





The bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu are yet to be retrieved, over two days after the Kenya Navy announced that it has spotted their vehicle at the ocean bed in Likoni channel.





"We have been having a government multi-agency which involves Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services among others. The entire team is led by Kenya Navy under Col Lawrence Gituma.





"Those who were leading and had divers were Kenya Navy. Some helped us with cameras but it's Kenya Navy that spotted the vehicle. We are not saying that others didn't contribute but without divers, we wouldn't have made the progress," he said.





However, South Africa divers, who were hired by the family with the help of Governor Hassan Joho, have accused KDF of insincerity.





The divers, who left the country on Wednesday, insisted that they are the ones who spotted the vehicle and not the Kenya Navy as it was reported.





Their claims were corroborated by the family, led by John Wambua.





“The South African divers we hired left the country on Wednesday at 4pm after completing their task which was to locate the car,” he said.



