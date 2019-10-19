Saturday, October 19, 2019 - The mother and daughter who drowned in the Indian Ocean after their car slid off the ferry and plunged into the ocean have finally been laid to rest.





Marian Kighenda and her 4-year old daughter were laid to rest in Makueni County.





The vehicle and their bodies were retrieved from the ocean after 13 days of concerted efforts by the Kenya Navy and private divers.





Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, offered to ferry the bodies of the victims from Mombasa to Makueni for burial through his Sonko Rescue Team.





Taking to social media, Sonko wrote: “It’s God who will guide you through. As human beings, we will follow the same route. To the widower, John Wambua and the young son, Alvin, we are together brother during this difficult moment”





“I know this is the moment you are really feeling the pain but tuko pamoja”





See photos from the emotional sendoff below.



