Tuesday October 15, 2019 -John Wambua, the husband to Mariam Kighenda and four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu, who perished at the Likoni ferry channel on Sunday, has received compensation.





Wambua is reported to have been compensated for the vehicle that plunged into the Indian Ocean while aboard the ferry.





The vehicle had a comprehensive insurance cover and the widower filed a claim with Mayfair Insurance while plans to retrieve the vehicle from the ocean bed were still ongoing.





According to reports, Wambua received a cheque of Ksh 682,500 from the company after filing the claim on October 7.





It took a week to process the claim as funeral arrangements are ongoing for Miriam and Amanda's burial.





After the vehicle was recovered on Friday after 13 days at the bottom of the Indian Ocean, officials from Mayfair Insurance Company inspected the car on Saturday and cheque.





The two will not be laid to rest in Mombasa despite them living in the county but Makueni County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



