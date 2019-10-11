Friday October 11, 2019 -Nick Ruto, the eldest son of Deputy President William Ruto, is a man on the mission to fully engage in his father's 2022 presidential campaigns.





With DP William Ruto facing resistance from a section of Kenyans, his son has now assumed responsibility to run campaigns where the terrain is steep.





Although Ruto junior could be also interested in Turbo Constituency seat, the young lawyer cum politician has taken his campaigns national.





In his strategy, Nick just like his father, is targeting the church especially in the region where DP William Ruto is facing resistance on the ground.





Besides the church, Nick is also targeting youth groups which he is determined to help in terms of economic empowerment.





Over the weekend, Nick visited Nyamasore Catholic Church in Siaya where he donated Sh250,000.





Jubilee Youth League official Victor Ayugi, one of Nick’s close confidants, revealed that they have outlined how they will crisscross the country “to conduct fundraisers for churches and the youth in a bid to empower them.”





“This should not, however, be misconstrued to mean we are politicking. It has nothing to do with 2022,” Mr Ayugi added.





Speaking during the funds drive, DP’s son steered clear of politics, only advising parents “to bring up their children in church.”





“In order for parents to instil good values in their children, it is important to bring them up in the church,” he said.





“At the moment, there are many challenges youth are encountering and it is only through discipline and fear of God that they can overcome.”





The Nation adds that among the region which Nick Ruto will focus include Nyanza, Coast and Western but he will limit his activities to church and youth empowerment schemes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



