Sunday, October 13, 2019-Popualr Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has defended herself against online attacks after she was caught off guard on camera confessing that she doesn’t wear panties.

In a video that has gone viral, Toke is heard telling Nigerian singer Timaya, “stop it, I am not wearing a pantie” , when he lifted her like a baby when they were goofing around in an event.

Toke is unapologetic after the video spread online like bushfire.

In-fact, she wonders whether people do still wear panties these days.

According to her, it’s hygienic to let the coochie breathe.

“ I mean do people still wear panties? No panties, No problems. Let the coochie breathe.” She tweeted.





Toke added that she has a lot of panties in her closet but still, she doesn’t love wearing panties.



