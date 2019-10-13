Sunday, October 13, 2019

-Popualr Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has defended herself against online attacks after she was caught off guard on camera confessing that she doesn’t wear panties.





In a video that has gone viral, Toke is heard telling Nigerian singer Timaya, “stop it, I am not wearing a pantie” , when he lifted her like a baby when they were goofing around in an event.





Toke is unapologetic after the video spread online like bushfire.





In-fact, she wonders whether people do still wear panties these days.





According to her, it’s hygienic to let the coochie breathe.





“ I mean do people still wear panties? No panties, No problems. Let the coochie breathe.” She tweeted.

Toke added that she has a lot of panties in her closet but still, she doesn’t love wearing panties.

