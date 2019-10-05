0 , , , ,
Saturday, October 5, 2019-Aging Ugandan parliament speaker, Rebbeca Kadaga, caused a heated debate on social media after she stepped out to a function dressed like a slay queen.

The 63 year old woman rocked a dress that  left her bust screaming.

The speaker’s dressing has caused divided opinion among social media users.

Some say age is just a number and praised the 63 year old woman for making a fashion statement while others criticized her, saying she is too old for such type of dressing.

What do you think about this dress?

 Is it too sexy for a a 63 year old woman?




