Wednesday, October 30, 2019

-Africa is a great continent with a great potential but the leaders we elect fail us after grabbing power.





When African leaders are hunting for votes, they humble themselves and make promises which they fail to deliver after they are elected.





But once they clinch the seats, they vanish and only care about their big stomachs.





To prove Africa is a shit-hole continent as Donald Trump said, a video of pupils learning under harsh conditions has hit the web.





The roofs leaked after heavy rains and the whole classroom was flooded.





Surely, even animals deserve better.





Watch the video.







