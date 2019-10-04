Friday October 4, 2019-

The widow of late Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, Catherine Gakuru has denied killing her husband.





In her testimony before Nyeri Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Thursday, Catherine denied being involved in any way in the death of her late husband.





Lawyer Martha Waweru, representing Wahome Gakuru’s parents asked Catherine whether she had anything to do with her husband's death.





There were claims that the late Governor was plan to divorce Catherine before his untimely death.





But Catherine said she is a devoted Christian and she was not in any way involved in her husband’s death.





“I have never had any interest in killing anyone, including [my now-late husband] Gakuru. My [Christian] faith cannot even allow me to do that,” said Catherine.





Gakuru died from excessive blood loss following a road accident at Kabati area on the Nyeri-Nairobi highway on November 7, 2017.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



