Tuesday October 15, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday made several appointments to government agencies.





In the appointments, Uhuru gave state jobs to former Othaya legislator Mary Wambui, and Edwin Abonyo, widower of former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.





The President appointed Wambui the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority.

She is expected to serve in the position for the next three years.





Her appointment was confirmed in gazette notice dated October 14, 2019 by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.





On his part, Abonyo was appointed a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee.





Other people who benefited from the appointments include; Jeremiah Matagaro who was appointed Chairperson of the State Corporations Advisory Committee, Wanjiku Wakogi who was appointed secretary of the same committee, among others.





The appointments took effect on October 14, 2019.





Abonyo came to the limelight following the death of his wife; Joyce Laboso, who succumbing to cancer, in July.





