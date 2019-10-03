Thursday, October 3, 2019 - The wives of late Kikuyu Benga singer, John De Mathew, who perished in a grisly road accident along Thika Road, are co-habiting peacefully.





De Mathew’s first wife said in the burial that she has always lived peacefully with her co-wife and warned anyone who is trying to create animosity between them to keep off.





She further promised to guide her younger co-wife after the death of their husband.





And true to her words, they are co-habiting peacefully.





They were recently spotted enjoying a great time together.



